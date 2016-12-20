EU accuses Facebook of lying about sharing user data during WhatsApp takeover

European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager latest target in the Silicon Valley is Facebook. Earlier she had taken down Google with two market abuse investigations and later Apple by demanding a payback of billion in taxes. (Source: Reuters)

Social media giant Facebook has been accused of providing ‘misleading information’, by the European Commission. The EC has claimed that this was during the acquisition of messaging app WhatsApp, and Facebook can now be charged a possible fine of 1 percent of turnover, Reuters reported. European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager latest target in the Silicon Valley is Facebook. Earlier she had taken down Google with two market abuse investigations and later Apple by demanding a payback of $14 billion in taxes. The issue that has been raised is related to a privacy policy in WhatsApp and a change in it when it informed that it will share users’ contact details with Facebook which initiated many investigations by may EU data protection authorities, according to a Reuters report.

According to the commission, Facebook had informed in its notification during the take over planning period that it won’t be possible to match the two user accounts in a reliable way. The commission accused that contrary to what Facebook said there was a possibility of matching users IDs on its platform with WhatsApp IDs back in 2014. Vetager directly accused Facebook of giving incorrect and misleading information during the takeover. According to the Reuters report, Facebook has time until January 31. If there is a confirmation of the accusations made by teh Commission, the social media major may have to pay a fine upto 1 percent of its turnover. However, if it appeals to the European court of Justice there might be some overturn expected.

Facebook’s spokesperson told Reuters that there is respect for the process of the Commission and the company will cooperate with it and added that a detailed review will reveal that Facebook was no misleading about plans, technicalities and submissions, in any way.