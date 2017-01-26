Entire senior level management of the US State Department quits: Officials

Among those who are reportedly leaving are Gregory Starr, Michele Bond and Tom Countryman. (Website)

Varying reports of top level officials and diplomats of the United States’ State Department resigning have emerged. As reported by Reuters news agency at least two of the senior level administration employee have resigned on Thursday. It is still not clear whether the walkout was a tradition that comes with the change in administration or was it an intentional attempt to exhibit disgust with the Trump administration.

In a separate report by The Washington Post the entire senior level management of the State Department quit their offices on Wednesday after Secretary of State and former ExxonMobil Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rex Tillerson held a meeting with the staff members. It is still unclear as to why long serving (9 years) under secretary Patrick Kennedy resigned. It is obvious that Seretary of State department Tillerson will find ot difficult to fill these vacant posts at this level of administration.

Among those whom Reuters has confirmed are leaving, are Gregory Starr, Assistant Secretary for State for Diplomatic Security and Michele Bond, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs. Tom Countryman, the acting undersecretary for arms control and international security, was asked to leave by Friday, U.S. officials said.

It is expected that the reasons for such exodus will get clearer as the week progresses.

With inputs from Reuters