Enter Neom, $500 bn city Saudi Prince plans to build for ‘robots’: Fascinating details may floor you

Visitors watch a 3D presentation during an exhibition on “Neom”, a new business and industrial city, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2017. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning to build a $500 billion new city. Proposed to be named as ‘Neom’ or ‘Neo-mustaqbal’, the city is to be developed on a sandy peninsula in northwest Saudi Arabia. Bigger than Dubai, the city would be built from the scratch and have more robots than humans – robots for everything. Every letter of Neom has a meaning – Neo (Latin for New), Entertainment, Mobility and Mustaqbal (Arabic for futuristic).

In an interview to Bloomberg, Salman said, “We want the main robot and the first robot in Neom to be Neom, robot number one…everything will have a link with artificial intelligence, with the Internet of Things — everything.”

Here are some fascinating details of the proposed Neom city, as told to Bloomberg by Prince Salman:

The proposed city was initially named as Pulse. “Pulse was a name just for the documents. In order to go through the procedures, we needed to put something temporary. So we chose Pulse randomly. Then, recently, we were working on the final name. There were many ideas, and there was some disagreement. We didn’t want an Arabic name and we didn’t want a Latin name, or a name from any other language, because the project represents a civilizational leap for humanity,” Salman said, adding, “Neom, gives you the sense that this is a name of the future. You feel like Neom is a name from outer space.”



Planning for Project Neom started in 2015.



Neom will transform the entertainment sector, livability. “There are unbelievable chances in transportation, health, supply. For example, there won’t be one supermarket. Zero. Nobody will go and buy things for their home. Everything will come to your house using technology. Shopping will be entertainment, it won’t be shopping for shopping. The livability will have a lot of things, in health, in supply, in education, in transport, in green areas, in design — many things,” Salman said.



Every one in Neom will have a Neom app. “…nobody can live in Neom without the Neom application we’ll have — or visit Neom. So the first robot in Neom is Neom itself.”