Enjoy mother nature in Bordeaux, France for free; here is all that you need to do

A fantastic looking cabin which resembles three forest owls is all set to welcome campers in the Bordeaux region of France and guess what, it costs nothing to stay. The initiative has been taken to encourage those living in cities to get rid of the daily grind and experience mother nature more closely, boredpanda,com said. According to the report, the plywood shelter has three floors, white beds, boardwalk overlooking wetlands. It has has been designed and constructed by art producer Zébra3, a project commissioned by a group called Bruit de Frigo as part of their campaign.

In case you are planning to visit Bordeaux in near future, you can book your free stay in Les Guetteurs or any other camping structures in the area, the website further said.This is part of a number of unique buildings that are scattered in the area. Guests are invited free of cost so as to encourage exploration and hiking. The project is in partnership between Bruit du Frigo and Zebra3, thisiscolossal.com report added. Recently, researchers from University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences studied the benefits of spending time in nature as a family. In its findings researchers said that those who go outside together are often much better off for the experience.

“When your attention is restored, you’re able to pick up on social cues more easily, you feel less irritable, and you have more self-control. All of these are variables that can help you get along better with others,” Dina Izenstark, from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and lead author of the study, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The study further said that activities in nature can lead to greater positive outcomes than other leisure contexts too. Leisure activities are among few contexts in which families are spending time nowadays, the paper added.