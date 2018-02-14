Empire State Building shines for Chinese New Year

The lighting scheme designed Chinese art bodies also has a window display of the Year of the Dog that has been installed in the lobby windows on the Fifth Avenue. (Reuters)

The top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan here shined in red and gold at sunset to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year that falls on February 16.

Chinese Consul General in New York Zhang Qiyue, together with John B. Kessler, president of the Empire State Realty Trust Inc., flipped the switch on Tuesday at a lighting ceremony in honour of the Spring Festival.

Zhang said that the festival is not only the most important holiday for the Asian and the Chinese communities, it is also a very important holiday for New York, Xinhua news agency reported.

For years, the Empire State Building and the Chinese Consulate General “have carried out a friendship that we greatly treasure. We are thrilled to continue this beloved tradition…,” Kessler said.

The lighting scheme designed Chinese art bodies also has a window display of the Year of the Dog that has been installed in the lobby windows on the Fifth Avenue.

The Lunar New Year is the biggest Chinese celebration that lasts at least 15 days.

In Chinese culture, February 15 would mark the end of the Year of the Rooster as people would embrace the Year of the Dog that symbolises loyalty.

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan, the Empire State Building since 1976, have maintained a tradition of changing color to recognise various occasions and organisations

The Spring Festival has been included to the list of public holidays since 2014.