Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin discuss situation in Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria, including access to humanitarian aid and political transition, the Elysee said. Recalling “his commitment to a regular and frank dialogue with Russia”, Macron told Putin, a key ally of the Syrian government, to do more “to ensure that the access to humanitarian aid is guaranteed and effective as soon as possible”, notably in eastern Ghouta where many Syrian people were in a situation of great distress, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron called on “the permanent members of the Security Council (to) put an end to the use of chemical weapons and preserve the non-proliferation regime”. “France will not give in on the fight against impunity and the full and complete dismantling of the Syrian chemical program,” he said during the telephonic conversation on Friday.

“All efforts to achieve a political settlement of the Syrian crisis must be within the framework of the United Nations Security Council.” Macron said France was ready “to work immediately with Russia, all permanent members of the Security Council and the regional powers, to allow a credible political transition, preserve the unity of Syria and minority protection”.