Emirates reacts to video of air hostess caught on camera pouring champagne back into bottle

Remember the video of Emirates flight attendant who was caught on camera pouring champagne back into the bottle? Now, after the video became talk of the internet and grabbed eyeballs of netizens, Emirates has reacted to it. According to Emirates, they are investigating the matter. “We strive to consistently deliver the highest quality products and customer service. What the video depicts is not in line with our service standards,” Emirates said in a statement to The Financial Express. The video has caused a social media storm.

What was the video all about?

The video showed an Emirates flight attendant allegedly pouring a glass of champagne back into the bottle. The video caused a stir after it was posted online. According to The Independent, the footage was recorded by Russian passenger Yevgeny Kaymov who unknowingly filmed the incident on a business class flight to Dubai. Kaymov posted the video on his Instagram account and tagged the airline in his caption. “I accidentally filmed this video, and didn’t even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle,” Kaymov wrote on Instagram account. “Is that normal practice Emirates?” The video has caused a social media storm. Here is the viral video:-

Moroever, The Independent reported that not everyone thinks the flight attendant is in the wrong. On a Reddit thread about the video, a contributor said “I’m a flight attendant – the attendant is probably pouring the unused champagne back in the bottle before take-off to then dispose of once the plane takes off. We’re not allowed to pour things out while we’re on the ground. I bet they’re pouring it all back in the bottle so they can then pour it out at cruising instead of dumping it all in the trash can making it all soggy,” as per a report in The Independent.