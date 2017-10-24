Elections will be held on time: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (REUTERS)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the next general election would be held on time next year and advised his political opponents to wait patiently till the PML-N completes its term. “I am 100 per cent sure that elections will be held in 2018,” he told PTV in an interview on Monday, Dawn news reported. Expressing his amazement as to how certain political proponents were expecting early polls, Abbasi maintained that the strength of democratic system was linked with its continuity and completion of tenures by the elected governments.

Responding to a poser, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government would accomplish all its development projects. “We will complete our developmental schemes and set a sound future course and direction for the next government,” Abbasi said, adding the PML-N government would leave a better, prosperous and secure Pakistan in 2018 when it completes its term. He also advised Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to have patience as the public would decide the government’s fate.