Egypt terror attack: Pakistan condemns terror act at Rawdah mosque

Pakistan has condemned the terror attack at a mosque in Egypt that killed at least 270 people and injured over 300. “The people and government of Pakistan condemn in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack against innocent worshipers at Al-Rawdah mosque in the northern Sinai region of Egypt,” the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said on late Friday, Xinhua reported.

“The people of Pakistan are deeply grieved at this senseless and barbaric act and stand in full solidarity with their Egyptian brethren in this moment of anguish and tragedy,” a Foreign Ministry statement said. At least 270 people were killed and 300 others injured in a terror attack on a mosque in Egypt’s northern Sinai region on Friday making it one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the country.

The attack on Al-Rawdah mosque, affiliated with Sufi groups, took place during Friday prayers. The assailants planted home-made explosive in the mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, near Arish, and detonated them as worshippers were leaving after prayers. They also shot at anyone who tried to escape, a security official told Efe news agency. The gunmen also fired at ambulances transferring the injured to hospital, eyewitnesses said.