Egypt condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

The Houthi rebels fired a long-range missile on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday night. (Reuters)

Egypt strongly condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Egyptian Government and people stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia’s Government and people and support the measures taken by the kingdom to protect its security and stability against such a brutal aggression,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement.

The Saudi Government said the missile fell and exploded north of the airport causing no casualties.