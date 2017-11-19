Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert: Singer envious of Indian singers? See what he said

Grammy-award winning singer Ed Sheeran, who is performming in Mumbai today, said that he was “really envious” of the talented Indian singers and added that he would love to work in Bollywood if given a chance. (Image: Reuters)

Grammy-award winning singer Ed Sheeran, who is performming in Mumbai today, said that he was “really envious” of the talented Indian singers and added that he would love to work in Bollywood if given a chance. While talking to ANI, the 26-year-old singer said, “Last time, when I played here, it was pretty amazing and I really enjoyed it, so I’m really pumped up. I think, I’ve become more popular here since my last concert, as there are lots of people, who have come to see the show.” “I’m really envious of how Indian singers use their voices and how they sing. I don’t think there is anyone in the western world, who can sing like that. I am jealous,” he added. When asked any plans for Bollywood, the ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker claimed, “I would love to work in Bollywood.”

His fans have already begun the countdown of the show, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and can expect him performing hit tracks like ‘Eraser,’ ‘Perfect,’ ‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,’ ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Shape of You.’ The singer arrived in Mumbai amid high security on Friday and on Saturday was busy partying with Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a party for the ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker, which was attended by some of the big names of the industry. The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ hit-maker is expected to be attended by more than 10,000 fans. This is Sheeran’s second musical concert in India. His first concert in India was held in 2015. In May, Justin Bieber performed before an audience at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.