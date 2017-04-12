Economic confidence gripping nation: Donald Trump

Trump said his administration is going to reduce taxes. “We’re going to eliminate wasteful regulations, which we’ve already done probably 25 per cent,” he said.

US President Donald Trump said today that economic confidence was gripping the nation and 600,000 jobs have been created in a short span of time. “Economic confidence is gripping the nation. You saw the new survey that came out. It’s at 93, which is the highest it’s ever been,” Trump told a meeting of CEOs at the White House. “93 per cent of manufacturers are optimistic about the future. It’s a 27 per cent increase over two months ago, when it was also high because of the administration, and much higher than it’s ever been. 93 per cent; highest it’s ever been. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Trump said his administration is going to reduce taxes. “We’re going to eliminate wasteful regulations, which we’ve already done probably 25 per cent,” he said.

Trump said in the short span of time since taking over the White House, his administration has helped create 600,000 new jobs in the country.

You may also like to watch:

But still there is a lot of work to be done, he asserted. “We have a lot of work to do. In the last two decades, our nation’s lost a third of its manufacturing jobs, and our business tax is one of the highest in the world. It actually is, of developed countries, the single highest tax anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

“For too long, we’ve punished production in America and rewarded companies for leaving our country. And we’re going to reverse that. We would reward companies, give them incentives to leave. NAFTA is a disaster. It’s been a disaster from the day it was devised. We are going to have some very pleasant surprises for you on NAFTA,” he said.

Trump said his administration has already taken actions to unleash job creation. This includes signing dozens of bills and executive actions to reduce federal overreach and expand domestic production, he said.

“On the environment, we’re going to be very, very careful on the environment. It’s very important to me and the administration,” he said.

Ruing that the previous administrations have allowed a lot of companies to go back to work, Trump said that now they were being restricted.

“Their jobs were being restricted. We’ve unleashed a lot of companies, especially right now in the energy sector. You see what’s going on there,” he said.

“We’re also working to modernise our economy and harness the full potential of women in the workforce, which is crucial to our economic success,” the US President said.