An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck eastern Iran on Friday, the US – based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. (Reuters)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck eastern Iran on Friday, the US – based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, at a depth of 33 km (20 miles), was centred about 50 km (30 miles) north-northeast of Kerman in Iran and struck at 0232 GMT, the center said.

(Further inputs awaited)