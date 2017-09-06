  3. Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Andaman Islands

A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the Andaman Islands at around 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

By: | Published: September 6, 2017 10:05 AM
No damage to property or loss of lives has been reported so far.
A mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the Andaman Islands at around 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday. No damage to property or loss of lives has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

