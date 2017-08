The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21 miles).

A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Sumatra in Indonesia. There are no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21 miles). It was centered 74 kilometers (46 miles) west of the coastal city of Bengkulu.

(Further details awaited)