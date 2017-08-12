Earthquake in Peru: One dead after 5.6 magnitude quake hits southern coast

Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio added on Twitter that authorities were working to clear roads affected by landslides from surrounding hills.(Reuters)

The 41-kilometer deep (25.5 miles) quake struck the Pacific some 89 km (55.3 miles) from the coastal city of Canama late on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More details awaited