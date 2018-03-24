  3. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: 6.8 maginute tremors jolt country

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2018 5:34 PM
There were also no reports of destruction of life and property.

Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Saturday afternoon. As per United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occured in 180 kilometres (112 miles) southwest of Rabaul in the country. The tremor was measured at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), a Reuters report said. The region where this earthquake struck, is known as the ring of fire. USGS said the quake struck 151km east of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, a tsunami warning is not currently in place. There were also no reports of destruction of life and property.

