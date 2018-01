The quake prompted a tsunami warning for parts of Alaska and Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire U.S. west coast, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said. (Representational Image: Reuters)

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 hit 256 km (157 miles) southeast of Chiniak, Alaska at a depth of 10 km at 0931 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake prompted a tsunami warning for parts of Alaska and Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire U.S. west coast, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Further details awaited)