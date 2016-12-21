Dubai opens largest multi-theme based parks in Middle East

The theme park unites the three legendary Hollywood movie studios – Columbia Pictures, DreamWork Animation and Lionsgate – which have made worldwide mark with their productions.

(Reuters)

Hollywood fans can now fly to Dubai to experience all-time blockbusters with the grand opening of theme park ‘Motiongate’ which makes the country a home to Middle East’s largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination.

The theme park unites the three legendary Hollywood movie studios – Columbia Pictures, DreamWork Animation and Lionsgate – which have made worldwide mark with their productions.

The destination, housing theme parks like Motiongate, Legoland, Bollywood Parks and Riverland, is spread across 30.6 million square feet, with over 100 rides, 50 themed retail, dining and entertainment experiences, set across a waterfront district.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai attended the spectacular musical inaugural ceremony of Dubai Parks and Resorts on Sunday. The inaugural was also attended by more than 1,500 people, including 200 children from Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and the Make a Wish Foundation.

Several UAE dignitaries and celebrities also attended the gala function which was held in a specially-built arena over the Riverland Dubai – a uniquely themed retail and dining district connecting the whole destination.

The opening ceremony saw live performance of the Dubai Parks and Resorts’ official theme song titled “All the wonders of the universe”, sung by Academy award-winner Alan Menken.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of DXB Entertainments PJSC, owner of “Dubai Parks and Resorts” said, “Our aim was to create a legacy for entertainment in the region, for the communities and charities we will support and for the residents and tourists who will make great memories and visit us again and again.”

Motiongate, Dubai is spread across five zones, has 27 key rides and attractions including roller coasters, multi-media dark rides, interactive play labs, media-based theatre shows, plus a full programme of roaming entertainment and live dance performances.

Inspired by 13 of Hollywood’s most live action and animated films, visitors will be transported into the world of movies including Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, The Smurfs and The Hunger Games.

The AED 13.2 billion development project is located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai opposite the Palm Jebel Ali equidistant to Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Officials said that more than 376 different plant species have been sourced locally, as well as from Spain, Italy, Thailand, India and China to be planted through the park.

“Dubai Parks and Resorts also has an onsite water treatment plant to provide up to 30 per cent of treated water needs for the resort. The waste water can be efficiently treated on-site and reused for landscaping,” they said.

Officials at the destination said that the annual pass for visitors of the theme-park will be available at a price of AED 865 for Motiongate, AED 755 for Bollywood Park and AED 765 for Legoland.