Donald Tump’s close aide Hope Hicks quits White House, know who she is and why her exit is significant

Donald Trump’s close aide Hope Hicks announces her resignation a day after being questioned over Russian interference in 2016 presidential elections

Amidst the probe regarding the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, the White House was in for yet another shock when Hope Hicks, the communications director and confidant of US president Donald Trump announced her resignation. As per reports, she wanted to explore opportunities outside the White House which is why she planned to retire from her current post. Her announcement comes a day after she denied any connections with the Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign while testifying before the House Intelligence Committee led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Hicks, 29, who began working for Trump before he announced his presidential candidacy, expressed her gratitude to the President while making the announcement.

Reacting to her announcement, President Trump said that he will miss her and hoped that she work with him in the future again. Trump’s daughter Ivanka also reacted to Hicks resignation. In a tweet, she wished her luck in her future endeavours with a ‘heavy heart but tremendous gratitude’. Hicks hasn’t yet announced the date of departure while the White House has maintained that it will be ‘sometime in the next few weeks’.

Who is Hope Hicks?

Hicks (born in 1988) is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. She is standout lacrosse player as well. Hicks started her career as a fashion model in Greenwich, Connecticut. She also modelled on a Ralph Lauren campaign and even did a cameo role in the movie ‘Guiding Light’.

She entered President Trump’s world as a political novice after being appointed as a public relations consultant by his daughter, Ivanka. From there, she was recruited for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Her role was of a press secretary but media reports claim that she played the role of a multi-tasker. At 29, she became the youngest White House communications director.

Why is her exit significant?

Hick’s announcement comes at a time when the White House is witnessing many exits. Notably, Rob Porter, who served as White House Staff Secretary exited earlier this month. Josh Raffel, White House senior communications official will also be abandoning the White House this month. Reed Cordish, former professional tennis player and a policy adviser of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is also quitting his role.

President Trump is known to chose confidants when it comes to working. With Hope Hicks, he hasn’t just lost a communication director but a close aide as well. Earlier, Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, and one of the chief planner of Trump’s presidential election campaign also left Trump.