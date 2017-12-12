Donald Trump’s UK visit expected in 2018

The US Ambassador to Britain has said he expects President Donald Trump to visit the UK in the new year despite his Twitter row with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the media reported on Tuesday.(Image: Reuters)

The US Ambassador to Britain has said he expects President Donald Trump to visit the UK in the new year despite his Twitter row with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the media reported on Tuesday. Woody Johnson told the BBC on Monday night that the disagreement was “probably misinterpreted”. Johnson said Trump’s relationship with the UK was still “very very good”. Trump has not yet set a date for the visit, which would see the President being hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. “Absolutely, I think he will come… It hasn’t been officially announced but I hope he does.”

Speaking of May’s visit to the Oval Office in January, Johnson told the BBC: “The Prime Minister was his first visitor, the first official foreign leader to visit.” There were calls for a reciprocal visit to be abandoned after Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos on November 30.