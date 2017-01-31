Donald Trump’s trade conflict with China puts the squeeze on steel sector

In the ultimate analysis, US-China trade would also be determined at the geo-political level with business interests being the centre piece of negotiations. (Reuetrs image)

As we enter another fresh year, all eyes are on the latest announcements by the US president, especially those proposals having wide implications for China. And as China plays a critical role in the global economy today, the impact on China provides a signal of what it is meant for other economies as well. It has been repeatedly established that the primary reason for US manufacturing sector losing its profitability was the predominance of cheap Chinese products flooding the US market and this includes steel also.

Chinese steel industry had performed reasonably well in 2016. Crude steel production by China reached 808.4 million tonne (MT) in 2016 with a share of 49.6% in global production (1.2% growth over last year).

It imported a record level of 1.024 billion tonnes of iron ore (7.5% more than last year) and exported 108.43 MT of steel (3.5% lower than 2015). This is in spite of nearly 55 trade cases involving Chinese steel exports to various countries led by US in HR/CR/coated products/ electrical sheets/ pipes and tubes. In addition, an indirect export of steel in terms of exports of steel-containing goods was undertaken by China at around 65 MT in the previous year. Coke exports by China reached 10.12 MT (4.9% growth over 2015).

It must be mentioned that China maintained its apparent steel consumption by stimulus measures in terms of higher infrastructure investment.

While gross fixed assets as % of GDP touched around 44% in 2017, the infrastructure investment reached around 16% of GDP. This may be compared to India’s record of GFCF at 29-30% of GDP and infrastructure investment out of that pegged at 7-8% of GDP.

In 2016, China’s fixed asset investment rose to Yuan 59.7 trillion, a rise of 8.1% over the last year. While new residential housing projects at 1.16 billion sq metre rose 8.7% over last year, the new investment declined sharply in respect of oil and natural gas exploration, ferrous metals extraction and coal mining.

As a part of the reform measures, the Chinese government is spending massive amounts to link its remote areas with the industrial hubs of the country and has recently completed the world’s longest heavy duty steel arch bridge (main span 336 metres) on Yangtze river.

At the same time, Chinese target of cutting down inefficient and polluting units, particularly in steel, coal and cement sectors, is continuing unabated in 2017.

For steel sector, a capacity closure of 45-50 MT (same level as in 2016), among those of induction furnace units, is set to be achieved in the current year. The provincial banks and other financial institutions are duly supporting this action.

US has already formally withdrawn from Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations and has made the whole treaty ineffective in many ways. US role in other continuing free trade agreements (FTAs) leaves an uncertain future for many other participating countries.

The massive state support to the state-owned enterprises in China has been reflected in the spate of countervailing duty measures that US DOC has imposed against Chinese exports and a significant part of it concerns steel exports to US. Under the current global trade perspective, it is certain that US would resist Chinese endeavours to declare it as a market economy by WTO.

The debate on currency manipulation of Chinese renminbi vis-à-vis dollar would gain momentum. In the ultimate analysis, US-China trade would also be determined at the geo-political level with business interests being the centre piece of negotiations.

Lastly, the latest IMF report has once again established, basis the recent experiences of developing and emerging economies, the strong linkage between infrastructure investment and growth and has concluded that public investment in physical infrastructure (power, transportation, water and sanitation, and telecommunication) would not only crowd in private investment but would also raise productivity.

The PPP mode that has been made a standard tool for implementing public-private projects must ensure that the business risks like political changes, breach of contracts, and inability to enforce policy commitments are largely taken care of.

The deficit financing level prudently determined for infrastructure investment must be backed by official international development financing (World Bank, ADB) and the improvement of public investment efficiency must be enhanced by strengthening public investment management (PIM) institutions. All these are so true for our country.

The author is DG, Institute of Steel Growth and Development. Views expressed are personal.