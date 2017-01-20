Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Live Updates: The 45th US president’s oath ceremony set to start

Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Live Updates: On November 9 last year, the Republican candidate was declared winner after a tough contest with his democratic rival Hillary Clinton. (AFP)

Donald Trump Swearing in Ceremony LIVE Updates: The day has finally come when Donald Trump will take oath as the next president of the United States. He will be the 45th president to move into the Oval Office. On November 9 last year, the Republican candidate was declared winner after a tough contest with his democratic rival Hillary Clinton. However, his moving into the White House as marred into controversies with reports of Russia backing him over Clinton. His win also saw several protests across the country. Here are the live updates of the inauguration ceremony.

Here are the live updates of the inauguration ceremony

5:52 PM: Donald Trump all set to take oath at around 10 PM (IST) today.