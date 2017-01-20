Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration at the White House: Watch Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Live Streaming here

US President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take the oath for the White House on January 20, 2017, in front of a crowd of thousands while millions watch through their tv sets or through the internet. (AP)

US President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take the oath for the White House on January 20, 2017, in front of a crowd of thousands while millions watch through their tv sets or through the internet. Trump’s oath ceremony will officially mark the end of what could be considered as the most controversial elections in the history of United States’ history. Back in November, Trump had defeated democrat Hillary Clinton with a majority of votes from middle-class White Americans and an age-old system of the electoral college. Trump will be sworn in using two bibles, one given to him by his mother and the other used by Abraham Lincoln 156 years ago in 1861.

Trump’s inauguration will see several days of celebration in Washbeginningon Thursday at around 6:35 pm According to the Indian Standard Time. According to reports, “Voices of the People” would be te first act of the day-long concert. Trumps; inaugural parade will be held at around noon during which the President-elect and his family will walk own the 2.4km

stretch from Capitol to the White House with 8,000 people following these 8,000 people will include the US military, school marching bands and equestrian corps. The festivities will also include the 3 inaugural balls, where Trump, VP-elect Mike Pence and their better halves would be making appearances.

Interested viewers can visit NDTV.com on Friday at around 8 pm (IST) in order to watch the ceremony live. According to reports, CNN is also to broadcast the ceremony in India. Live streaming will also be made available on CNN’s homepage and apps starting at 5 pm(IST). According to IE, Twitter will live-stream US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration here on January 20. Twitter and News Hour Partner will also Live Stream, the coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.