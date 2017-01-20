Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony: A step-by-step guide to the Inauguration Day

Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony: The 45th President of the United States of America is all set for the ceremonial changing of the guard at the White today with current incumbent Barack Obama to hand over the presidency in a formal (official) ceremony. Barring the official steps, the entire process has been done and dusted and the rest will be completed today. While he will become the President today, in characteristic fashion, Donald Trump has said that for him, the actual job will start on Monday. But before that, a number of carefully orchestrated steps will be taken by officialdom that Trump and Obama will have to go through to ensure a glitch-free transfer process – that includes the former first family walking out as commoners. That is expected to pan out in full public view with complete live coverage being telecast to all nations across the world. Donald Trump will take oath Friday at noon, local time, (10.00 pm IST). Check out the ceremonial steps:

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

7:00 p.m.: Donald and Melania Trump go to St. John’s Church to attent a service

8:10 p.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the White House

8:15 p.m.: The Trumps attend a coffee and tea reception with the Obamas

9:00 p.m.: Trumps and Obamas leave for the White House for U.S. Capitol

9:46 p.m.: Opening remarks delivered by Inaugural Committee Chairman Sen. Roy Blunt

9:51 p.m.: Invocations delivered by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain

10:00 p.m.: Remarks delivered by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

10:05 p.m.: Associate Justice Clarence Thomas administers Vice Presidential oath

10:17 p.m.: Chief Justice John Roberts administers Presidential oath

10:21 p.m.: Inaugural address delivered by President Donald Trump

10:42 p.m.: Benedictions delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

10:48 p.m.: National anthem performed by Jackie Evancho

AFTER THE CEREMONY

11:00 p.m.: Obama departs from East Front in a helicopter

11:24 p.m.: Signing Ceremony in the President’s Room

11:38 p.m.: Luncheon

1:05 a.m.: Review of the troops

1: 30 a.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

5.30 a.m.: Inaugural balls get underway