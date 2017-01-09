Donald Trump’s latest: ‘Media is fake’

The US media failed to read, may be deliberately, the strengthening undercurrent in favour of Donald Trump during the campaign. (Reuters)

US President-elect Donald Trump has almost declared a war on media in the country. His rants against the media during the heat of Presidential election campaign might have earned him scores of sympathisers, but his recurring attacks on journalists, even after the famous win that defied predictions, now appear obnoxious.

On their part, the US media failed to read, may be deliberately, the strengthening undercurrent in favour of Trump during the campaign. But the continuous attack on media even after the polls, doesn’t augur well for a man who has promised to make America “great” again. Would the US be without media in Trump’s great America?

In a tweet today, Trump declared the US media as “fake.” “Dishonest media says Mexico won’t be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake!,” read the tweet.

Trump’s remark came in the context of a controversy over the proposed wall along the Mexico-US border to prevent “illegal” immigrants from entering the country. During the election campaign, Trump had promised that Mexico would pay for the wall.

On Friday last, the Republican members discussed on wthether to go ahead with the plan of constructing the wall with the money from this year’s spending bills. Trump had insisted that Mexico would pay for the wall later.

“We’re going to get reimbursed,” the President-elect had told The New York Times in a telephonic interview. However, Trump had said he didn’t want to “wait that long”. He vowed Mexico would “ultimately reimburse” the US.

The discussion over the proposal to go ahead with the plan, however, raised speculations that Trump was retreating from his campaign promise.

Trump was quick to respond with an a new scathing attack on the media on Friday. “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

Trump’s frequent rants against journalists signal the US media are not going to have easy days after January 20 — the day when the new President would take over. In an article on bbc.com on November 26, Tara McKelvey had warned, “The relationship between the mainstream media and Trump is tense – and may soon get even worse.”

It was expected the relationship would improve, but not. Trolled by the country’s president, how the US media would deal with Trump administration in the coming years would be curiously watched across the world.