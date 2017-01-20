Donald Trump’s inaugural address would be very personal

Donald Trump’s inaugural address is going to be a “very personal” and sincere statement about his vision for the US, the President-elect’s spokesman said, hours before the historic swearing-in ceremony for the real-estate tycoon.(Reuters)

Donald Trump’s inaugural address is going to be a “very personal” and sincere statement about his vision for the US, the President-elect’s spokesman said today, hours before the historic swearing-in ceremony for the real-estate tycoon here tomorrow noon. “The (inaugural) speech is going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country,” the incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a news conference.”He will discuss what it means to be an American, the challenges that we face as members of the middle class. He’ll talk about infrastructure and education, our manufacturing base. I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document,” he said.

As per tradition, Trump, 70, would be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States exactly at 12 noon Friday. He would replace Barack Obama as the President of the US. It is after eight years that the Republican Party has captured the White House.

Immediately after his inauguration, Trump would deliver his address to the nation. According to some media reports, it is expected to last 20 minutes. Spicer said Trump is still working on the text of his speech. It will be about his “vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government and the role of citizens,” Spicer told reporters.