Donald Trump’s first press conference: From jobs, deals to F-35s, 10 important announcements US president-elect made

Donald Trump in his first press conference as US president-elect made a number of announcements that included his complete divorce from his business dealings, passing the corporate responsibility to his sons, and his policy as the new President of the USA to become the greatest ‘generator of jobs that God produced’ of them all aside from making comments against China, and rediculing current US President by saying that Obamacare was a ‘failure’ and he would replace it. But he was far more reticent about how he perceives Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. In short, Trump took the opportunity of addressing the nation for the first time as President-elect more as a mechanism to hit back at opponents than to lay out his policy as the new Commander in Chief of America. Check out here the 10 important announcements Donald Trump made today.

1. Donald Trump rejected publishing of claims he had been caught in a compromising position in Russia. Instead he chose to attack U.S. intelligence agencies for leaking this information. He said, “I think it was disgraceful, disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake out there.” The content of the dossier that reportedly made salacious claims about him was tagged by Donald as “fake news”, “sick stuff” and “phony stuff.” He added that some media organisations publish fake news and ‘some are sitting in front rows (at presser). Trump said Buzzfeed will suffer ‘consequences.’ What he was referring to was a dossier that was first published by CNN and BuzzFeed then published it in its entirety – it was a report on Russia interfering in the 2016 election and which was presented to Trump and to President Barack Obama.

2. Despite so many reports accusing Russia of spreading fake news that affected the US polls in a major way, Donald Trump said, “If Putin likes Donald Trump, it is an asset not a liability. I hope I do get along with Putin, there’s good chance I won’t”. He added that there was no ‘reset’ button for Russia, either ‘we get along or we don’t.’

3. Coming out against hacking per se, Trump said that he would set up a team of “the greatest computer minds” and put up a defence against hacking by foreign entities. he has promised a major

report on hacking within 90 days of coming to power. He also added, “US is hacked by everybody, including Russia and China.”

4. Donald Trump’s lawyer announced Trump Organization will voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the US Treasury.

5. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will not play a management role in the Trump Organization moving forward. Ivanka Trump has been an executive vice president at the company.

6. Donald Trump will put all his business assets in a trust and hand control of his company to his two sons and a longtime business executive to ensure no conflicts of interest accusations appear or that he was using the US presidency to power profits for himself and his companies. The changeover was given a deadline – Inauguration Day.

7. Donald Trump’s company will not ink any new foreign deals but may do domestic ones. However a new ethics adviser will be appointed by Trump Organization who will approve deals that could lead to otherwise have led to conflict of interest accusations.

8. Donald Trump says he may well start to build the wall along the border and not wait to open negotiations with Mexico.

9. On his own taxes, Trump said, “I’m not going to release tax returns because, as they’re under audit” by the Internal Revenue Service.

10. Donald Trump said as far as ballooning defence expenditure of the US is concerned, he will look to bring down the costs. Picking a specific item on his agenda, he said, "The F-35'S costs were "billions of dollars way over budget. We're going to get those costs way down, and we're going to get some competition and it's going to be a beautiful thing."