Donald Trump’s Empire State Building drawing fetches $16,000

A black-marker drawing of the Empire State Building by US President Donald Trump sold at auction for $16,000, the media reported. According to Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, where the sale took place, Trump created the 12-by-9-inch drawing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for a charity auction that took place in 1995. At the time, the signed sketch sold for less than $100, the New York Times reported on Friday. This was not the first work of art by Trump to fall into the eager hands of collectors in the wake of his presidency. In July, a similarly sized drawing of a more comprehensive Manhattan skyline sold for $29,000 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Trump’s sketch was created while he was still pursuing the prized property.

A representative of Julien’s Auctions wrote in a statement that the artwork “symbolised his ascent” through the ranks of New York power brokers. A portion of the proceeds, to be matched by the auction house, will go to a National Public Radio station in Connecticut. The buyer was not identified.