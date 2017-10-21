Donald Trump’s childish sketch fetches $16,000. World can’t digest his work of ‘art’

US President Donald Trump, who has been engaged in several professions such real estate, reality TV star, and now a President, is not in the news for his ‘art’. (AP)

US President Donald Trump, who has been engaged in several professions such real estate, reality TV star, and now a President, is not in the news for his ‘art’. A black-marker drawing of the Empire State Building by Trump was sold at auction for $16,000, which is around Rs 10.4 lakh in Indian currency, reported the Washington Times. A small, stark sketch made from the bold marker that Trump once made of the Empire State Building in 1994, was sold on Thursday night as a part of an auction of art objects in Los Angeles.

Julien’s Auctions of Los Angeles staged the event and put up one of Trump’s rare pieces from 1995 for sale. In a note released by the organisation, it said, “Trump created the 12-inch by 9-piece during the opening of his Mar-a-Lago club in the 1990s and donated the piece for a charity auction. The piece originally sold at less than $100.” It added that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the smallest National Public Radio radio station in the country, WHDD in Sharon, Connecticut, as per the report.

Here, take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Trump’s painting:

Looks like something that got a 3rd grade kid held back from advancing onto 4th grade art as an elective option. — mikdash (@shadmik) October 21, 2017

And this is Donald Trump’s sketch of a clock pic.twitter.com/3gm59LgXlT — Jordan Norman (@TheWisdomTeeth) October 20, 2017

One day soon, hopefully, Trump will have lots of time on his hands to learn to sketch.

Btw, no windows? Has meaning. — J. Taylor (@MaJulesJoad) October 20, 2017

It’s a lot smaller than the real one. Maybe it’s because he drew it with his tiny hands? ???? — rick wainschel (@ftherof4) October 20, 2017

Just think if he could draw. Was this from the first grade? — Kenny Cleveland (@Kpk272) October 20, 2017

A representative of Julien’s Auctions wrote in a statement that the artwork ‘symbolised his ascent’ through the ranks of New York power brokers. “Hand drawn in black marker on paper and signed Donald J. Trump, his sketch of the Empire State Building symbolized Trump’s ascent as a real estate mogul as he brokered the sale of New York’s most iconic symbol,” the auction house noted in a statement, reported the Washington Times.