Donald Trump’s ‘billionaires first’ policy to be on display at WEF: Oxfam

US President Donald Trump’s agenda is putting billionaires first rather than ‘America First’ and the same will be on display at the World Economic Forum (WEF), according to international rights group Oxfam. Trump would be the first US President to attend the WEF meet in nearly two decades and is scheduled to address the summit on Friday. “President Trump’s agenda is not putting America First -– it is putting billionaires first. Trump was elected on a promise to fix the rigged economic and political system but his policies will further enrich corporations and the wealthy elite at the expense of the poorest in society,” Oxfam International Director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement. Oxfam also noted that Trump’s billionaires first policy would be on display at the WEF meet.

Further, Byanyima said governments around the globe are fuelling the inequality crisis by slashing taxes for corporations and the super-rich, scrapping labour rights and cutting funding for essential public services. “People are ready for change. They want to see workers paid a living wage, they want corporations and the super-rich to pay more tax, they want women workers to enjoy the same rights as men, and they want governments run for the benefit of ordinary people -– not billionaires,” Byanyima said. A new Oxfam survey, scheduled to be released today, shows that Trump’s economic agenda is deeply unpopular with the US public. The survey also shows that a significant majority of US citizens want inequality reduced and that they favour tax increases on the rich, free education and medical care for all and increasing the minimum wage, among others, according to the release.

However, “these policy preferences are in stark contrast to the Trump economic plan that will be on display in Davos”, it added. On Wednesday, the White House said the US President would reiterate his commitment to domestic and global economic growth and prosperity during his Davos visit. “At the WEF, we will reiterate America’s commitment to domestic and global economic growth and prosperity, strengthen close ties with other world leaders, and catalyse international business support for the president’s agenda,” White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohen had said. As per Oxfam’s inequality report released this week, 82 per cent of new wealth was bagged by the world’s richest 1 per cent last year while the poorest half of humanity got nothing.