Donald Trump wants see through Mexican wall built; reason behind this remark will floor you

US President Donald Trump just refuses to stop coming up with spectacular new and creative ideas for his ambitious project to build a Mexican border wall to stop illegal immigrants and drug traffickers. The idea that he has now thrown into the mix is to make the wall ‘see-through’ – totally transparent. Trump’s reason for building this kind of wall is because of the apprehension that Mexicans may hit US nationals with sacks of drugs from other side of the wall, the Independent reported. As per Donald Trump’s estimates, “anywhere from 700 to 900 miles” of barricades are needed between United States and Mexico, with mountains and rivers providing “natural barriers” along the rest of the 2,000-mile frontier. Trump, who made this comment on a flight from Washington to Paris, told reporters on board Air Force One that it was vital border agents see through the wall to be aware of dangers. “One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent. “So it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall,” he said. “As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them. They hit you on the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It’s over,” Trump said.

The Potus added that “violent and vicious” rivers provided a natural barrier along parts of the border. Mr Trump said: “You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don’t really have people crossing,” Trump added. “But you’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles,” he said. However, White House later said that Trump’s comments on Thursday were off the record, but later changed course and released his remarks.