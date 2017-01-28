Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to speak amid Grand Old Party concerns on sanction

President Donald Trump’s first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies and fellow Republicans about the future of US sanctions on Moscow. (Reuters/AP)

President Donald Trump’s first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies and fellow Republicans about the future of US sanctions on Moscow.

Ahead of the call planned for Saturday, Trump has been noncommittal about whether he was considering lifting the economic penalties. On Friday, he told reporters, ”We’ll see what happens.”

The European Union also levied sanctions on Russia following its provocations in Ukraine. Trump met Friday with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, also an EU member. She voiced the view of many in Europe when she said the sanctions should continue.

Two Senate Republicans, John McCain and Rob Portman, are also warning the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow, vowing to turn the sanctions into law if necessary.