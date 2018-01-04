Donald Trump versus his former strategist Steve Bannon: The story so far

The recently launched book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by journalist Michael Wolff has erupted a fresh clash between Donald Trump and Steve Bannon

Frank Underwood, the lead character of the ‘House of Cards’ series, says ‘Ex-mates make great enemies’. Something of the sort is happening with United States’ President Donald Trump, who is currently at horns with this former strategist Steve Bannon. It all started in 2010 when Bannon and Trump were introduced to each other by David Bossie, an American political activist. The two quickly gelled. In 2012, Bannon became the executive chairman of Breitbart News. Bannon declared that Breitbart is “the platform for the alt-right.” By 2015, their conversations became public, as Trump took turns as a guest on a radio broadcast called the Breitbart News Daily.

Later, in 2016, as Trump’s presidential campaign unfolded, he hired Bannon as his campaign’s chief executive. The strategy worked, and Trump rewarded Bannon by making him the White House chief strategist. However, Bannon soon started to come at odds with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner during policy decisions. The relationship between the two felt apart after Bannon was quoted in an interview with the American Prospect as saying “there’s no military solution” to North Korea’s nuclear capability, “they got us.” Soon after, Trump fired him, although Bannon said he resigned.

Now, the recently launched book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by journalist Michael Wolff has erupted a fresh clash between the two. As per the book, Bannon has called the June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians attended by Donald Trump Junior, “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”. This has drawn a sharp reaction from the President himself. “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said in a statement hours after Bannon’s comments emerged. Trump’s lawyers threatened legal action against his former aide Bannon for violating the non-disclosure agreement.

Here are points made in the book which hasn’t gone well with the White House:

1. Bannon thought a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a group of Russians was “treasonous”

2. The Trump team was shocked and horrified by his election win

3. Trump was angry that A-list Hollywood stars had snubbed his inauguration

The book goes on to say that Trump “found the White House to be vexing and even a little scary”. Bannon, in the book, has also accused Trump’s daughter Ivanka of planning to become “the first woman president” with her husband Jared Kushner.