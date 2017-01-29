Donald Trump to meet Shinzo Abe next month, vows iron-clad support to Japan

“During call with Japanese Prime Minister Abe @POTUS invited him to a meeting at White House on February 10th,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a meeting at the White House next month, as he reaffirmed US’ “iron-clad” commitment to Japan’s security. The invitation was extended to Abe during the telephonic conversation that the two leaders had this morning — the first between the two leaders after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20.

Abe has also met Trump in New York after he won the November 8 general elections.

The telephonic conversation comes just days after Trump formally withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The US participation was seen as key to the agreement.

In a readout of the phone call, the White House said Trump and Abe discussed the importance of the US-Japan alliance and cooperation on regional and global issues.

“President Trump affirmed the iron-clad US commitment to ensuring the security of Japan,” the White House said.

They also discussed the significance of Secretary of Defence James Mattis’s upcoming visit to the region, including Japan.

Trump and Abe said they would consult and cooperate on the threat posed by North Korea, the White House said.

“The two leaders also committed to deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to meet in Washington, on February 10,” said the readout of the phone call.