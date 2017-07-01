Donald Trump to honor veterans at Kennedy Center event

President Donald Trump will make remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event hosted by an evangelical megachurch. (Image: Reuters)

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but plans to travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the ”Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas is sponsoring the event, along with Salem Media Group. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump. A news release says that Trump will: ”deliver a powerful address honoring our veterans, hundreds of whom will be coming from D.C. area to attend the event, including wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center.”