With an intention to temporarily halt the flow of refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, President Donald Trump on Friday intended to sign an executive order stopping all entries into the country, informed a While House official. On a visit to the Pentagon, Trump will be signing executive orders on military readiness and on national security, the official said.