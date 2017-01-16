Donald Trump to explore possibilities of better ties with Russia

President-elect Donald Trump is determined to explore the possibility of better relations with Russia, said Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump is determined to explore the possibility of better relations with Russia, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said today. “I think the president-elect has made it very clear that we have a terrible relationship with Russia right now, and that’s not all our own doing, but it really is a failure of American diplomacy in successive administrations,” Pence told Fox News. “What the president-elect is determined to do is explore the possibility of better relations. We have a common enemy in ISIS, the ability to work with Russia to confront, hunt down, and destroy ISIS at its source represents an enormously important priority of this incoming administration,” he said.

Pence said what the American people like about Trump is he someone who can sit down, roll the sleeves up and make a deal. “And I think what you’re hearing in his reflections, whether it’d be with Russia, whether it’d be with China, whether it’d be with other countries in the world is that we are going to reengage. We are going to put America first. We’re going to put America’s interest first. But we’re going to reengage in a way that advances America’s interest in the world and advances peace,” the Vice President elect said.