Donald Trump thinks US, China could jointly solve world’s problems

President Donald Trump set aside his blistering rhetoric in favor of friendly overtures to China on Thursday, trying to flatter his hosts into establishing a more balanced trade relationship and doing more to blunt North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Winding down his two days in Beijing, Trump suggested that if the U.S. and China jointly took on the world’s problems, ”I believe we can solve almost all of them, and probably all of them.” In the name of furthering that relationship, Trump largely shelved his campaign complaints about China, at least in public. He focused on exhorting Beijing to help with North Korea, an effort expected again to take center stage at an international summit in Vietnam on Friday.

The Chinese rolled out a lavish welcome for the American president. Trump returned the kindness, heaping praise on China’s Xi Jinping and predicting the two powers would work around entrenched differences. On trade, Trump criticized the ”very one-sided and unfair” relationship between the U.S. and China. But unlike his approach during the campaign, when he castigated China for what he contended were inappropriate trade practices, Trump said Thursday that he didn’t blame the Chinese for having taken advantage of the U.S. in the past.

Trump said China ”must immediately address the unfair trade practices” that drive a ”shockingly” large trade deficit, along with barriers to market access, forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. ”But I don’t blame China,” he said. ”After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?” To applause, Trump said: ”I give China great credit.”

Reacting from afar, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said Trump’s comments ”make the United States look weak and as if we are bowing to China’s whim. … Instead of giving China credit for stealing American jobs, the president should be holding China accountable.” Menendez, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is on trial for bribery. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered a blunt assessment of China’s trade surplus with the United States, which in October widened by 12.2 percent from a year earlier to $26.6 billion. The total surplus with the United States for the first 10 months of the year was $223 billion.

”I think the best way to characterize it is that while we appreciate the long hours and the effort that our Chinese counterparts have put into those trade discussions, quite frankly in the grand scheme of a $300- to $500-billion trade deficit, the things that have been achieved are pretty small,” Tillerson told reporters in Beijing. Tillerson also acknowledged there were differences in ”tactics and the timing and how far to go with pressure” on North Korea. But he insisted that the two countries shared common objectives. ”There is no disagreement on North Korea,” he said.

The comments by Trump and his top diplomat came after lengthy meetings with Xi. The day included announcements that the U.S. and China had signed agreements valued at more than $250 billion for products including U.S.-made jet engines, auto parts, liquefied natural gas and beef.