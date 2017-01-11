Donald Trump thanks news organisations who did not ‘treat him well’ and other best quotes from his first press conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, (AP)

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke at his first press conference after taking up presidency officially. In his speech, he said that he will be the biggest jobs president that god has created and he won’t release records of his tax returns.

Here are the top ten quotes from his speech:

1) Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?

2) But I will tell you, there were some news organizations with all that was just said that were so professional, so incredibly professional. That — I’ve just gone up a notch as to what I think of you. Okay? Alright.

3) Big news is going to be announced over the next couple of weeks about companies are going to be building in the Midwest. You saw yesterday Fiat, Chrysler — big, big factory going to built in this country as opposed to another country.

4) I have great respect for the government of Mexico and people of Mexico. I am not blaming them for anything I just wish our politicians were more smart. Ford just announced that they stopped plans for a billion-dollar plant in Mexico.

5) We have to get our drug industry coming back. Our drug industry has been disastrous. They supply our drugs, but they don’t make them here. And the other thing we have to do is create a new bidding procedures for the drug industry because they’re getting away with murder.

6) Pharma has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power. And there’s very little bidding on drugs. We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world, and yet we don’t bid properly. And were going to start bidding and were going to save billions of dollars over a period of time.

7) And we’re going to do that with a lot of other industries. I’m very much involved with the generals and admirals on the airplane, the F35. And it’s way, way behind schedule and many billions of dollars over budget. I don’t like that.

8) We’re going to do some big things on the F35 program and perhaps the F18 program. And we’re going to get those costs way down, and we’re gonna get the plane even better and we’re going to have competition. And it’s going to be a beautiful thing.

9) We had Jack Ma going to do tremendous things in this country. And I will say if the election didn’t turn out the way it turned out, they would not be here. They would not be in my office. They would not be in anybody else’s office. They’d be building and doing things in other countries.

10) So there’s a great spirit going on right now, a spirit that many people have told me they’ve never seen before. We’re going to create jobs. I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created, and I mean that. I really — would work very hard on that.