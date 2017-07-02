Donald Trump takes to Twitter, posts shocking wrestling video of taking down fake CNN man; breaks the internet

The tweet, which said, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN,” linked to a video which shows Trump carrying out a clothesline wrestling move against a man whose face is obscured by a CNN logo at a pro wrestling event. (Donald Trump Twitter)

In yet another shocking act, US President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted an edited video of himself punching a man and taking him down to the ground – the face of the man was obscured by CNN logo. The tweet, which said, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN,” linked to a video which shows Trump carrying out a clothesline wrestling move against a man whose face is obscured by a CNN logo at a pro wrestling event. The video escalated a war of words between Trump and CNN news. The channel, issuing a statement, said that President was “encouraging violence against reporters” and “involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office”. The doctored video tweeted by Trump dates back to 2007 when the US President competed in WrestleMania 23 against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, in a battle staged as “battle of the billionaires” where each chose one wrestler to represent them.

The US President has been chasing CNN and several other news outlets as “fake news” publishers after the cable news network aired a story that linked an associate of his with a Russian bank. Three CNN employees had also resigned after the story. Press Trust of India reports that Trump was highly popular with the CNN during coverage of the primary elections.

Here’s what President Donald Trump Tweeted:

Twitter came down heavily as most of the users were of a view that Trump’s tweet was below the dignity of the office he holds. Here’s what a number of Twitteratis posted.

Wow, this is just truly disgusting. It’s a sad day when the leader of the free world thinks this is an appropriate message to show the world — PEYTON (@Peytonsmusic) July 2, 2017

Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s OK. Kids need adults to look up to, and citizens need leaders who inspire them to be good — PEYTON (@Peytonsmusic) July 2, 2017

not with images of violence, and ideally not at all. Getting bashed by critics comes with being a president, but so should rising above it — PEYTON (@Peytonsmusic) July 2, 2017

Only thing fake is you.Fake hair,fake teeth,fake tan,fake Time cover calling media fake by tweeting fake video of yourself fake-fighting CNN —  Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) July 2, 2017

Trump was widely interviewed by network’s news reporters and anchors and was given maximum airtime by CNN as he contested against 16 Republican leaders in the presidential primaries, the report adds. CNN, however, started airing content against him after Trump became the presidential nominee of the Republican party. Trump and his supporters have openly accused CNN of supporting the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump and his supporters have even labeled CNN as Clinton News Network.