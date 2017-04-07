When Donald Trump warned Barack Obama: ‘Stay Out of Syria’

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump surprised the world by ordering a missile attack on a Syrian airbase on Thursday. He ordered the attack in retaliation to a “barbaric” chemical attack on civilians allegedly by the troubled regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Trump also asked all “civilised” countries to join the US to end the killing of innocent people in Syria. Before deciding to give an order to the US forces for the attack, Trump didn’t discuss with the US Congress. While doing so, Trump did show that he would take prompt action on issues that concerns him or the US. Interestingly, these are the same actions Trump never wanted his predecessor Barack Obama to take. In a series of Tweets between August-September 2013, Trump had warned Obama to “stay out of Syria.”

On August 31, 2013, Trump tweeted: “If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad!” He further advised Obama to get Congressional approval. “The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not!”

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

On September 4, 2013, Trump told Obama in clear words: “What I am saying is stay out of Syria.” Next day, he even used the word “foolish” for Obama, saying: “Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria — If you do many very bad things will happen and from the fight the US gets nothing.”

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Again on September 7, 2013: Trump advised Obama to wait for a “more important” day. “President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your “powder” for another (and more important) day!” he tweeted.

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your “powder” for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Trump was of the opinion that the US should launch a surprise attack against Syria if it had to. “Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?”

Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria. Why can’t we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

@walaa_3ssaf No, dopey, I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Trump is a kind of open book because of his constant presence on social media. He had made it clear way back in 2013 that he would like to attack first and talk later with Russia — another stakeholder in Syria.

If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, SHOOT FIRST AND TALK LATER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Following Trump’s orders on Thursday, US warships in the Mediterranean Sea launched between 50-60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat air base, in Homs governorate, where the warplanes that allegedly carried out the chemical attacks are based, PTI reported US official as saying. The missiles from two warships hit the target at 3.45 am.

While describing the attack, Trump said, Syrian President Assad took lives of helpless people in a “horrible” chemical attack. “It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror,” he said.

“It is in vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter use of deadly chemical weapons,” Trump told reporters.

Trump’s action has, however, angered Russia which is fighting against the rebels along with Assad’s forces in Syria.

However, before the strike, US officials said Russian forces were notified in advance. The move has been deemed “appropriate” and “just” by UK, Israel and Australia.The Syrian Army had on Tuesday denied using chemical weapons.