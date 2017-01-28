Donald Trump statement on Holocaust makes no mention of Jews

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria -TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a Holocaust remembrance statement that failed to mention the six million Jews killed in the Nazi genocide. The statement yesterday cited the “victims, survivors, heroes” of the Holocaust but did not mention Jews or anti-Semitism.

News reports said the omission on International Holocaust Remembrance Day was apparently an oversight.

The Anti-Defamation League called the omission odd. Its chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter: “Puzzling and troubling @WhiteHouse #HolocaustMemorialDay stmt has no mention of Jews. GOP and Dem. presidents have done so in the past.”

Last year, Barack Obama’s statement on the Holocaust said, “we solemnly remember the six million Jews and the millions of others murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust.”

When then president George W. Bush marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in 2005, he called it “a reminder that when we find anti-Semitism, we must come together to fight it.”