Donald Trump sparks outrage with tweet slamming female TV host; From sexism to cyberbullying, here is what the twitterati are saying

Donald Trump has unleashed a new wave of criticism and accusations of sexism and cyberbullying on Thursday with his tweet. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Trump has unleashed a new wave of criticism and accusations of sexism and cyberbullying on Thursday with his tweet about MSNBC’s TV host Mika Brzezinski. The US President shook the internet with his tweet saying she was bleeding from a face-lift. “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..,” Trump who had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US wrote on Twitter.

Retaliation was immediate and some said that if President Donald Trump were anyone else, he’d be fired, or at least reprimanded, for his latest tweets attacking a female TV host, social media and workplace, reported news agency AP. They added by saying that after getting fired, he would have found it difficult to get a job since most of the modern companies do a social media background check as tweets and Facebook posts become a daily, sometimes hourly part of our lives.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“Mr. Trump would be fired for his tweets of today, and nearly every day,” said Mike Driehorst, a social media expert at the marketing agency Weaving Influence. “Most companies have a thin skin when it comes to public criticism and media reports.” Nannina Angioni, an employment attorney at the Los Angeles-based law firm Kaedian, said certain speech is protected, such as posts about a workplace grievance or organising a union. But she said that if “you take to Twitter to call your boss a `psycho’ or say that your CEO has a `low I.Q.’ that could absolutely get you fired.”

Similar incidents when action was taken, happened in the past. In 2013, Justine Sacco, a 30-year-old public-relations executive for the Internet company IAC, tweeted, “Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!” Even though it was through his personal account with just 170 followers, the tweet went viral. After this, she was fired by the company.