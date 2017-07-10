Donald Trump son says met Russian women who offered damaging material against Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump Jr has also informed that the Russian woman was referred to him by one of his former colleagues from the 2013 Miss Universe competition. (Image: Reuters)

Soon after US President Donald Trump was handed the Republican presidential election nomination, his elder son had met with a Russian woman who had then claimed to provide confidential information on Hillary Clinton. Clinton was one of the closest rivals to President Trump during the 2016 elections. A report by Bloomberg claims that Donald Trump Jr had said in a statement that he, along with his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who was managing Republican candidate’s election campaign, had met the Russian woman.

An earlier New York Times report had also stated that Trump Jr had been promising to provide damaging information against Clinton before meeting the Russian woman. The meeting with the woman, a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya took place at Trump Tower, confirmed the representatives of Trump Jr. and Kushner.

The report also quoted Trump Jr as saying that Veselnitskaya was referred to him by one of his former colleagues from the 2013 Miss Universe competition and that she could provide him crucial classified information against Clinton that could help his father’s campaign. Trump Jr also said that he was not aware of whom he was meeting in advance.

However, the report highlighted that the outcome of the meeting was not exactly as expected.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes and as per Trump Jr it soon became clear that the woman did not have any meaningful information. She apparently told them that she had information related to funding and support for Clinton and her party by people connected to Russia. “Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense,” Bloomberg quoted Trump Jr. saying. “No details or supporting information was provided or even offered,” he added.

Later in their conversation, the woman reportedly spoke about various subjects including the adoption of Russian children and the Magnitsky Act.