Donald Trump snubbed, now Poland First Lady refuses handshake, chooses Melania instead. (Twitter)

A handshake with a world leader always gathers a fair amount of attention from the media and when it is with none other than with US President Donald Trump it becomes the talk of the town. Netizens keep monitoring the social handles to see how Trump meets and greets dignitaries. POTUS had hit the international; headlines when he refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House. And how can a Trump handshake fan forget his handshake with Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe which became an inspiration for a series of memes.

This time it was President Trump’s turn to be snubbed. The incident took place during his Poland visit when the First Lady of Poland declined to shake hands with him and chose to greet the FLOTUS instead. The video of the ‘debacle’ did not even take minutes to go viral. The small clip shows, Donald Trump extending his hand towards Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who outrightly ignores it and moves over to Melania Trump. Although she later comes back to greet Trump but it was too late. Trump and the FLOTUS are currently on a state visit to Poland and the state leaders met in Warsaw today, where the awkward moment occurred.

Meanwhile, yesterday in a big U-turn President Trump as per PTI report said that Russia could have interfered with the 2016 US election but there might also be involvement of other countries. He said,”I’ve said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won’t be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere.”