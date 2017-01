Can you believe this? Trump defends Obama, slams ‘traitor’ Chelsea Manning for calling ex-POTUS ‘weak’

US President Donald Trump (L) with ex-Potus Barack Obama. (Reuters file)

In what may come as a surprise to many, US President Donald Trump today came to the defence of ex-President Barack Obama. Responding to former soldier Chelsea Manning, who was jailed for spying and pardoned by Obama, Trump said it was “terrible” to believe that Manning was calling Obama a weak leader.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

In an article in The Guardian, Manning had slammed Obama’s “few permanent accomplishments” and said he was a weak leader. Manning had also appealed to the liberals to take a militant posture against new President Trump.

