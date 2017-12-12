Donald Trump signs new space policy directive to send Americans to Moon, Mars

US President Donald Trump today signed a new space policy which directs NASA to send Americans to the Moon for the first time in decades, a step he said would subsequently lead them to a future Mars trip. (ANI)

US President Donald Trump today signed a new space policy which directs NASA to send Americans to the Moon for the first time in decades, a step he said would subsequently lead them to a future Mars trip. “The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use,” Trump said at the White House. The last time US astronauts visited the Moon was during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s. “This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars. And perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond,” Trump said adding that this directive will ensure America’s space program once again leads and inspires all of humanity. Trump described his directive as a “giant step toward that inspiring future” and toward reclaiming America’s proud destiny in space. “Space has so much to do with so many other applications, including a military application. So we are the leader and we’re going to stay the leader, and we’re going to increase it many-fold,” Trump said.

According to Vice President Mike Pence, the new space policy directive ensures that “America will lead in space once again.” “To guide this new era of American space leadership, President Trump has relaunched the National Space Council,” he said. “And at the Council’s inaugural meeting in October, we unanimously approved a recommendation to instruct NASA to return American astronauts to the moon, and from there to lay a foundation for a mission to Mars,” Pence said. The new policy asks NASA to lead an innovative and sustainable program of exploration with commercial and international partners to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities. “Beginning with missions beyond low-Earth orbit, the United States will lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization, followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations,” it said.

