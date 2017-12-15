Donald Trump should resign, says Kamala Harris

“There have been people saying, ‘Well, this is the issue for the women of the Senate’ which is ridiculous. We still have a lot of work to do on having people understand this is everyone’s issue,” she was quoted as saying. (Reuters)

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American senator, has called for Donald Trump’s resignation, becoming the seventh lawmaker to demand it amid resurfaced allegations of sexual misconduct against the US President. The allegations of sexual misconduct against the 71-year old Trump have received renewed attention recently after several prominent men in the worlds of politics, entertainment and media have been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape. “I think he should resign in the best interest of the country,” the 53-year-old California Democrat told ‘Politico’ yesterday. Harris has joined six other Democratic senators – Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley, Mazie Hirono and Ron Wyden – who have called for Trump to resign. Over the past two years, about 16 women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them prior to his assuming the presidency. Three of the Trump’s accusers at a news conference on Tuesday demanded that the US Congress investigate their allegations against the US President. They detailed their accounts of being groped, fondled and forcibly kissed by the businessman-turned-politician. Harris said she believed Trump’s accusers and that “there should be some inquiry into the veracity of their claims”. Asked if the country had reached a turning point on issues of sexual harassment, Harris said, “I don’t think we have arrived at that point”. “There have been people saying, ‘Well, this is the issue for the women of the Senate’ which is ridiculous. We still have a lot of work to do on having people understand this is everyone’s issue,” she was quoted as saying.

Trump has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual misconduct, taking to Twitter this week to deride what he called “false accusations and fabricated stories”. “Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!,” Trump tweeted. Last year, Trump dismissed the allegations as “false”. He downplayed his remarks in a video that showed him making lewd remarks as nothing more than “locker room talk” at the second presidential debate and said he has never kissed or groped women without consent.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday that women who accuse a man of inappropriate sexual behaviour – including Trump – “should be heard.” “Women who accuse anyone should be heard,” the Indian- American top diplomat said when asked specifically about Trump’s accusers. “They should be heard and they should be dealt with. I think we heard from them prior to the election. I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up,” she was quoted as saying by the CNN.