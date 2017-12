Top News Indian Navy chief flags budgetary concerns to government

President Donald Trump today tried to stifle reports that he was on the verge of sacking or forcing out his chief diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Image: Reuters)

President Donald Trump today tried to stifle reports that he was on the verge of sacking or forcing out his chief diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson is due to embark on a major European trip on Monday but preparations have been clouded by anonymous White House leaks suggesting he was to be replaced within weeks. But Trump took to Twitter after lunch with Tillerson to declare the speculation “FAKE NEWS!” — just hours after the secretary had brushed off the leaks as “laughable.”